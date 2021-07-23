Zomato IPO success is promising for other Indian startups

Jul. 23, 2021 3:14 PM ETZomato Media (FOOD)By: SA News Team

  • Indian food delivery company Zomato LTD (NSE: ZOMATO) ended its stock market debut up 66% today at a value of $13.3B.
  • Zomato operates similar to U.S.-based DoorDash (DASH +2.6%), allowing companies to order food and reserve tables at restaurants.
  • Zomato is not currently profitable but the company is growing exponentially throughout the country.
  • Eleven more Indian startups are planning to cash in through initial public offerings later this year. Nine of these, including mobile payments platform Paytm and ride-hailing firm Ola Cabs, are valued at a billion dollars or more.
  • Zomato's successful IPO is promising for these businesses, showcasing investors' willingness to take risks in Indian startups.
