Electronic Arts picks up 2% after solid reaction to EA Play Live showcase
Jul. 23, 2021 3:19 PM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)EABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is up 2% today after its EA Play Live event showed off the videogame maker's content slate, to generally positive reaction from the stock's bulls on Wall Street.
- "EA has a strong pipeline of new content, with creative innovation and clever new modes of gameplay," BMO Capital Markets says; that slate reinforces its view that the company should outperform consensus in fiscal 2022, it says. It has an Outperform rating and $168 price target, implying 16% upside.
- Those clever new gameplay modes might be exemplified by Battlefield: Portal, a community-driven multiplayer mode for the upcoming Battlefield 2042. The "sandbox" game mode lets players create new game modes for the wartime shooter that others can play, with custom-added weapons, characters, maps and gadgets.
- Along with details on Battlefield 2042, a teaser for Apex Legends update Emergence, and a new season of Knockout City, EA offered a last-minute quick teaser of a remake of survival horror classic Dead Space, which is headed for the PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
- Reception to Battlefield: Portal "remains very strong," says Jefferies, which has a $165 price target and saw nothing to alter its bullish view: "The show was light on surprises, but what we knew would be there all looked solid."
- Truist Securities is still bullish and saw the event as a net positive, though EA Sports announcements were a "letdown" compared to what teasers led the firm to expect.