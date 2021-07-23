Electronic Arts picks up 2% after solid reaction to EA Play Live showcase

Jul. 23, 2021 3:19 PM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)EABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

E3 Gaming Conference Begins In Los Angeles
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images News

  • Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is up 2% today after its EA Play Live event showed off the videogame maker's content slate, to generally positive reaction from the stock's bulls on Wall Street.
  • "EA has a strong pipeline of new content, with creative innovation and clever new modes of gameplay," BMO Capital Markets says; that slate reinforces its view that the company should outperform consensus in fiscal 2022, it says. It has an Outperform rating and $168 price target, implying 16% upside.
  • Those clever new gameplay modes might be exemplified by Battlefield: Portal, a community-driven multiplayer mode for the upcoming Battlefield 2042. The "sandbox" game mode lets players create new game modes for the wartime shooter that others can play, with custom-added weapons, characters, maps and gadgets.
  • Along with details on Battlefield 2042, a teaser for Apex Legends update Emergence, and a new season of Knockout City, EA offered a last-minute quick teaser of a remake of survival horror classic Dead Space, which is headed for the PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
  • Reception to Battlefield: Portal "remains very strong," says Jefferies, which has a $165 price target and saw nothing to alter its bullish view: "The show was light on surprises, but what we knew would be there all looked solid."
  • Truist Securities is still bullish and saw the event as a net positive, though EA Sports announcements were a "letdown" compared to what teasers led the firm to expect.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.