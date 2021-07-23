MEG Energy raises 2021 production guidance after strong Q2

Jul. 23, 2021 3:27 PM ETMEG Energy Corp. (MEGEF)MEGEFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Alberta"s Oilsands
dan_prat/E+ via Getty Images

  • MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF +5.9%) is on the move after swinging to a Q2 profit and raising its full-year production guidance.
  • The company earned C$68M in net profits in Q2, compared with a loss of $9M in the prior-year quarter, on revenues of C$1.01B, nearly double C$533M in revenues a year ago; MEG was expected to earn C$0.12/share on $846M of revenues.
  • Q2 production rose 21% Y/Y to 91.8K bbl/day, prompting MEG to raise guidance for full-year bitumen production to 91K-93K bbl/day from 86K-90K bbl/day forecast in December.
  • MEG says the strong quarter also gives it confidence to bring its Christina Lake facility in Alberta back to full capacity and to restart debt reduction.
  • The company says it redeemed $125M of debt and expects to apply all free cash flow generated in this year's H2 to debt reduction.
  • MEG says Christina Lake work will require $125M of funds, less than the $150M previously estimated, citing field-wide production outperformances from increased steam utilization, improved field reliability and ongoing well optimization and recompletion work.
  • Analysts are too bullish on MEG, which "may stagnate a bit at this level through the second half," Fluidsdoc writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.