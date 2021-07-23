Dorman Products Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 23, 2021 3:30 PM ETDorman Products, Inc. (DORM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (+121.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $289.07M (+24.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DORM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.