Vodafone Q1 revenue rises 5.7% Y/Y
Jul. 23, 2021 3:36 PM ETVodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)VODBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) Q1 FY'22 total revenue reported growth of 5.7% Y/Y to €11.10B .
- Service revenue organic growth, a non-GAAP measure, of 3.3% to €9.39B Y/Y.
- Group CEO Nick Read said "I am pleased to report that we are back to service revenue growth in Europe, as well as Africa. This growth was broad-based within both Consumer and Business segments, with the vast majority of our markets contributing."
- Read further noted that in Europe, the operating and retail environment has not yet returned to normal conditions but the company was delivering a good service revenue performance.
- The company maintained its FY22 guidance.
- Adjusted EBITDAaL expected to be between €15.0B and €15.4B, while adjusted FCF to be at least €5.2B.
- Source: Press Release