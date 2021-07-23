Vodafone Q1 revenue rises 5.7% Y/Y

  • Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) Q1 FY'22 total revenue reported growth of 5.7% Y/Y to €11.10B .
  • Service revenue organic growth, a non-GAAP measure, of 3.3% to €9.39B Y/Y.
  • Group CEO Nick Read said "I am pleased to report that we are back to service revenue growth in Europe, as well as Africa. This growth was broad-based within both Consumer and Business segments, with the vast majority of our markets contributing."
  • Read further noted that in Europe, the operating and retail environment has not yet returned to normal conditions but the company was delivering a good service revenue performance.
  • The company maintained its FY22 guidance.
  • Adjusted EBITDAaL expected to be between €15.0B and €15.4B, while adjusted FCF to be at least €5.2B.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.