Hasbro Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 23, 2021 3:38 PM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (vs. 2Q20: $0.02) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (+36.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adjusted EBITDA of $178M and capital expenditures of $43.5M.
- Over the last 2 years, HAS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.