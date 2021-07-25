Logitech Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
- Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, July 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+45.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (+51.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LOGI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
