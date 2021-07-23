Ameresco downgraded at BofA as RNG-fueled rally harder to justify further
Jul. 23, 2021 2:12 PM ETAmeresco, Inc. (AMRC)AMRCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Ameresco (AMRC -5.6%) pulls back from recent highs after Bank of America downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $70 price target, saying the stock trades at a significant premium to peers despite minimal upward growth revisions.
- While the stock's strong performance is explained by Ameresco's exposure to robust renewable natural gas pricing and federal energy efficiency prospects, BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith finds it "increasingly challenging to justify valuation with growth rate forecasts largely unchanged" for long-term low double-digits revenue growth and low 20%'s EBITDA growth.
- But the analyst appreciates Ameresco's strong 20-year track record and management team, which provides "a distinct advantage vs. more nascent peers given permitting, construction and operational challenges of RNG facilities."
- Ameresco is the "best priced industrial energy builder stock, as seen by market-makers," Peter F. Way writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.