Ameresco downgraded at BofA as RNG-fueled rally harder to justify further

Jul. 23, 2021 2:12 PM ETAmeresco, Inc. (AMRC)AMRCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Ameresco (AMRC -5.6%) pulls back from recent highs after Bank of America downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $70 price target, saying the stock trades at a significant premium to peers despite minimal upward growth revisions.
  • While the stock's strong performance is explained by Ameresco's exposure to robust renewable natural gas pricing and federal energy efficiency prospects, BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith finds it "increasingly challenging to justify valuation with growth rate forecasts largely unchanged" for long-term low double-digits revenue growth and low 20%'s EBITDA growth.
  • But the analyst appreciates Ameresco's strong 20-year track record and management team, which provides "a distinct advantage vs. more nascent peers given permitting, construction and operational challenges of RNG facilities."
  • Ameresco is the "best priced industrial energy builder stock, as seen by market-makers," Peter F. Way writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.