Calix Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETCalix, Inc. (CALX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Calix (NYSE:CALX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+92.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $161.3M (+35.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CALX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.