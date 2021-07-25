Celestica Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETCelestica Inc. (CLS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Celestica (NYSE:CLS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.38B (-7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.