Crane Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETCrane Co. (CR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Crane (NYSE:CR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+117.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $743.35M (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.