TriNet Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETTriNet Group, Inc. (TNET)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- TriNet (NYSE:TNET) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (-60.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $236.28M (-29.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TNET has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.