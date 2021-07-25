Simpson Manufacturing Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETSimpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.60 (+31.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $393.68M (+20.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SSD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.