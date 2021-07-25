Vertical takeoff and landing Lilium co. confident SPAC deal will close in Q3
Jul. 25, 2021 9:00 AM ETLilium N.V. (LILM)EVTL, ACHR, JOBY, HON, PLTR, LILM, VTOL, EHBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor39 Comments
- Daniel Wiegand, co-founder and CEO of electric vertical takeoff and landing company Lilium, is confident that the company will close its SPAC deal with Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL) in Q3 as originally expected.
- "We intend to close the transaction in the third quarter of this year," Wiegand said in a video interview with Seeking Alpha on Friday. "We've had several rounds already in terms of filing and questions so we are well into the process and we are confident that we are going to be able to hold that timeline in closing."
- Lilium, which counts Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) and Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) as investors and partners, is in a race with other aviation startups to deploy battery-powered aircraft that can take off and land vertically, offering a new way for travelers to beat urban traffic and hop between cities.
- Lilium is part of a growing list of electric vertical takeoff and lift companies that are going public through SPAC deals including Joby Aviation (NYSE:RTP), Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACIC) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:BSN).
- "We are much farther ahead than some of the newcomers in the sector," Wiegand said in the interview. "Maybe, most importantly, we have received in December last year, from our European regulators, who are lead agency for us, a so-called certification basis."
- Wiegand added that "unless you have this type of document you are kind of in regulatory void. That's why it's so important."
- Lilium sees its offering as different from its competitors as it will not be offering a taxi service that can only accommodate one to two passengers, but a shuttle model with several passengers that will also have longer routes than an air taxi.
- "We are focusing on an intercity shuttle service model, which means that we bring more passengers on board," Wiegand said. "We can ultimately achieve better unit economics and lower ticket prices."
- Wiegand said he expects Lilium to make further announcements on the supply chain and some more partners on the actual launch side of the service.
- ''We are not developing an air taxi that is for a few people to fly like today's helicopters," Wiegand said. ''Our intention is to build an accessible high speed regional air mobility service that is accessible for a broad group of people and that can carry higher capacity of people in shuttle flights."
