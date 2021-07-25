ARM Holdings is said to consider public float if sale to Nvidia doesn't happen
- ARM Holdings (ARMHF) is said to consider a potential public offering if delays and competition concerns prove obstacles in its sale to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).
- A public offering is a possibility if Nvidia is unable to buy ARM from Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY), according to a Telegraph report, which cited sources close to the parties. New York is likely where ARM would be listed, though no process is happening.
- ARM CEO Simon Segars denied that a public offering is a consideration, saying "there is no IPO planning going on ARM, we are 100% focused on closing this transaction."
- The Telegraph report says that Nvidia still hasn't submitted paperwork to EU antitrust authorities and likely won't until September as the EU summer holidays start tomorrow.
- Last month, The Information reported that Nvidia is said to be seeing delays in filing the $40B ARM deal to EU regulators.
- Earlier this week, the U.K. antitrust regulator delivers report on Nvidia's ARM acquisition.