Aptar inks share purchase agreement to acquire majority stake in voluntis at €8.70/share

Jul. 26, 2021 3:25 AM ETAptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)ATRBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) has signed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of a majority stake in Voluntis, representing ~64.6% of the share capital of Voluntis at a price of €8.70/share.
  • The completion of the transfer of the block of shares is expected to occur before the end of Q3 2021.
  • After and subject to completion of this acquisition, Aptar will launch a mandatory cash tender offer to acquire Voluntis’ remaining shares for the same price of €8.70/share (the Tender Offer).
  • The Tender Offer would be filed with the French Markets Authority (AMF) in Q3 and will be subject to the regulatory clearance from the AMF.
  • If the regulatory conditions are, Aptar intends to implement a squeeze-out on the remaining outstanding shares of Voluntis.
