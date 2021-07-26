Combining AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID-19 jabs boosts antibody level: Study

  • A study from South Korea showed that mixing COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has boosted neutralizing antibody levels by six times compared with two AstraZeneca doses, Reuters reports.
  • The study involved 499 medical workers - 100 receiving mixed doses, 200 taking two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shot and the remainder getting two AstraZeneca shots.
  • All showed neutralizing antibodies, thereby preventing infection.
  • Also, mixing the vaccines showed similar amounts of neutralizing antibodies to that found in ones receiving two Pfizer shots.
  • The study also analyzed neutralizing activity against major variants of concern.
  • None of the groups demonstrated reduced efficacy against the Alpha (Britain) variant, but the neutralization titer decreased by 2.5 to 6 fold against Beta (South Africa), Gamma (Brazil) and Delta (India) variants.
  • Last month, a study showed similar results that mixing AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines generates robust immune response.
