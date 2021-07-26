DigitalBridge acquires data center business of PCCW
Jul. 26, 2021 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG)
- DigitalBridge (NYSE:DBRG) announces the acquisition of the data center business of PCCW by funds affiliated with DigitalBridge's investment management platform.
- PCCW DC is one of the region's colocation data center businesses, serving global hyperscale and large enterprise customers via a growing network of facilities based principally in Hong Kong, which is a financial center and connectivity hub for the Asia region.
- “As an experienced investor in the global data center sector, DigitalBridge’s expertise investing in, building, and operating data centers to the highest standards aligns perfectly with PCCW DC’s next stage of development. This is a terrific platform for DigitalBridge to expand its regional presence while supporting a strong management team focused on serving many of the same hyperscale and large enterprise customers that DigitalBridge works with on a global basis," says Marc Ganzi, President and CEO.
- The transaction is expected to close during Q4.