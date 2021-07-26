Old Second Bancorp to buy West Suburban Bancorp for $297M in cash and stock
Jul. 26, 2021 6:13 AM ETOld Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC), WNRPOSBC, WNRPBy: SA News Team
- The transaction was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of both companies.
- As per the terms, West Suburban (OTCPK:WNRP) shareholders will receive 42.413 shares of Old Second (NASDAQ:OSBC) common stock and $271.15 in cash for each share of West Suburban common stock (about 65% in stock and 35% cash).
- Based on the closing price of Old Second common stock of $11.76 per share on July 23, 2021, the implied purchase price is $769.93 per share, with an aggregate transaction value of ~$297 million.
- The merger significantly enhances scale, creates a premier deposit franchise, and provides a platform for growth.
- The merger is expected to deliver ~38% EPS accretion to Old Second shareholders when including anticipated cost savings on a fully phased-in basis.
- On a pro forma basis, the combined company will deliver improved returns with an expected increase in return on assets of over 20 bps and an increase in return on tangible common equity of over 500 bps when including expected cost savings in a fully phased-in basis.
- The merger is expected to close in Q4'21, subject to necessary approvals.