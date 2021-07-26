SPX Flow continues exploration of strategic alternatives
- Previously, SPX Flow rejects the takeover proposal from Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) at $85 per share.
- SPX Flow's (NYSE:FLOW) board has approved a review of strategic options, including a potential sale or merger of the Company and the continued execution of the Company's standalone strategy.
- "After careful review with its legal and financial advisors, and with the recommendation of a committee of independent directors formed to evaluate the potential transaction, the Board concluded that the proposals did not adequately value the Company in light of the Board's confidence in the potential for increased profit margins and growth associated with the Company's successful execution of its strategic plan".
- With the help of outside advisors, the Company expects to engage with multiple parties and, subject to customary confidentiality and other protections, share additional information relating to the Company and its growth plans.
- Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as SPX FLOW's financial advisor and Winston & Strawn LLP is acting as its legal advisor.