Jul. 26, 2021 Wells Fargo Asset Management to be rebranded Allspring Global after sale

Peru, IN - March 2016: Wells Fargo Retail Bank II
jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • After the closing of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Asset Management to GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, the business will be renamed Allspring Global Investments, the companies said.
  • GTCR and Reverence agreed in February to acquire WFAM; the transaction is expected to close in H2 2021.
  • Joseph Sullivan will become Allspring's CEO in addition to his previously announced role of executive chairman. He previously served as chairman and CEO of Legg Mason, from 2012 until its acquisition by Franklin Templeton in 2020.
  • Earlier this month, Wells Fargo reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings on strong capital markets and improving credit quality driven by the economic recovery.
