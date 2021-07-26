Lucid Motors debuts today on Nasdaq
- Lucid Motors (LUCIDM) to begin trading today on Nasdaq as Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) after completing a merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) on July 23.
- The transaction provides $4.4B, which will be used to accelerate growth and increase manufacturing capacity to capitalize on expected demand.
- "Lucid's mission is to truly mass industrialize electric cars and electric powertrain systems through the development of the most advanced technology imaginable," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. "Lucid Air represents the next generation of EVs and creates new standards for interior comfort, range, efficiency and power. We are on track to meet our projected deliveries for the next two years, and we look forward to delighting our customers around the world with the best electric vehicles ever created."
- The company is on schedule to deliver its groundbreaking luxury electric vehicle in the second half of 2021.