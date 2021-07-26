NavSight and Spire merger agreement declared effective by SEC
Jul. 26, 2021 7:22 AM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor5 Comments
- SPAC NavSight (NYSE:NSH) and Spire Global, provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, announced that the former's registration statement on Form S-4, related to earlier announced merger of both the companies, is now declared effective by SEC as of July 22.
- Special meeting is scheduled to be conducted virtually on Aug.13 for stockholders to approve the business combination.
- The combined company will operate as Spire Global and shares and warrants will be listed on NYSE under the symbol, "SPIR" and "SPIR.WS", respectively.