Athenex stock jumps 7% on tirbanibulin licensing deal
Jul. 26, 2021 7:28 AM ETAthenex, Inc. (ATNX)ATNXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) perks up 6.7% premarket after entering into licensing agreements and strategic partnerships with Seqirus Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of CSL Limited, and AVIR Pharma (AVIR) for tirbanibulin.
- Under the terms of agreements, Seqirus will have an exclusive license to commercialize tirbanibulin in Australia and New Zealand, and AVIR will have an exclusive license to commercialize tirbanibulin in Canada.
- In addition to upfront payments and milestone payments, the royalty/transfer prices generally range from 15% to 30% of annual sales across different territories.
- The addition of these territories enhances the global coverage of the marketing and sales of Klisyri (tirbanibulin ointment) for the treatment of actinic keratosis (AK).