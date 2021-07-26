Torrid Holdings attracts clean sweep of bull ratings after quiet period ends
Jul. 26, 2021 7:29 AM ETTorrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Analyst coverage begins on Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) with a clean sweep of bull ratings so far.
- Bank of America starts off Torrid with a Buy rating and price objective of $32.
- Analyst Lorraine Hutchinson views Torrid as an industry disruptor in the plus size apparel space with a niche on fit and a steady growth trajectory. "Its large, growing, and underserved total addressable market, the healthy spending trajectory of its loyal customers, and industryleading omnichannel focus make Torrid a compelling growth story," she updates. BofA's price objective of $32 is based on 32X on the FY22E P/E, which it sees as in line with a group of peers with similar growth rates.
- William Bair initiates Torrid with an Outperform rating on what it sees as a clear path to long-term high-single-digit sales and low-double-digit earnings growth for the company.
- Torrid is also being viewed favorably by Cowen (Outperform, $30 price target), Telsey Advisory (Outperform), Baird (Outperform, $30 PT), Morgan Stanley (Overweight, $28 PT) and Jefferies (Buy, $30 PT).
- Torrid Holdings closed at $22.48 on Friday after the retailer's IPO was priced at $21 last month.
- Torrid is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week.