Cavco Industries to buy The Commodore Corporation for $153 million in cash
Jul. 26, 2021 7:29 AM ETCavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)CVCOBy: SA News Team
- Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) to acquire the business and certain assets and liabilities of The Commodore Corporation.
- Commodore is the largest independent builder of manufactured and modular housing in the U.S., operating under various brand names such as Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania, Commodore Homes of Indiana, Colony Homes, MidCountry Homes, Pennwest Homes, and R-Anell Homes.
- For the last 12 months ended March 31, 2021, Commodore generated net sales of about $258 million and sold over 6,600 modules, equating to over 3,700 homes.
- The purchase price totals $153 million, before certain adjustments that will be determined upon close of the transaction. The estimated cash outlay is $140 million after adjustments and including transaction fees.
- The Company expects to fund the acquisition entirely with cash on hand.
- Cavco expects this proposed acquisition to be significantly accretive to earnings and cash flow from operations in the fiscal year 2022.