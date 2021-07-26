Air Canada launches $2.75B in senior secured notes private offering
Jul. 26, 2021 7:34 AM ET
- Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) launched a private offering of two series of senior secured notes for an total amount of ~$2.75B (consisting of U.S. dollar denominated senior secured notes due 2026 and Canadian dollar denominated senior secured notes due 2029).
- Interest rates, principal amounts and other terms of notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the notes.
- Air Canada is seeking total gross proceeds of ~$5.35B which will include the issue and sale of the notes and entry into the company of its earlier announced new senior secured term loan B expected to mature in 2028 and its new senior secured revolving facility expected to mature in 2025.
- Proceeds along with term loan proceeds will be used for the refinancing of the company's 4.75% senior secured notes due 2023 and 9.00% second lien notes due 2024, refinancing of its indebtedness outstanding under the loan agreement and other general corporate purposes.
- Offer is expected to occur in second or third week of August 2021.