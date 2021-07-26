Health Canada approves BeiGene's Brukinsa for mantle cell lymphoma
Jul. 26, 2021 7:35 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)BGNEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) has been approved by Health Canada for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy.
- This is the second approval for BRUKINSA in Canada, following its initial approval in March 2021 for treatment of Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia.
- The approval is based on efficacy results from two single-arm clinical trials. Across both trials, BRUKINSA achieved an overall response rate of 84%.
- MCL is a B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It develops in the outer edge of a lymph node called the mantle zone.