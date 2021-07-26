Trevena enrolls first patient in NIH funded COVID-19 trial

  • Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) announces that the first patient has been enrolled in the company's NIH funded ACTIV-4 Host Tissue COVID-19 trial.
  • The trial is testing four investigational agents that combat dysregulation of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) and the immune system caused by a COVID-19 infection.
  • TRV027 is part of the initial trial launch, and additional study arms will be added to the trial over time.
  • The objective of the trial is to determine whether modulation of these systems is an effective strategy for preventing progression to critical illness, multiorgan failure, or mortality in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • The trial is enrolling about 1,600 patients at over 50 sites in the U.S.
  • Shares up more than 1% premarket.
