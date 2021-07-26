Kaiyon Biotech names Dr. DaeHee Lee as CEO
- Here To Serve Holding (OTCPK:HTSC) announces that scientific researcher Dr. DaeHee Lee has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Kaiyon Biotech Inc.
- The Company owns 15% of the equity of Kaiyon Biotech Inc. and Dr. Lee also holds an equity position.
- Dr. Lee has brought to Kaiyon Biotech a consortium of prestigious scientists and researchers that share in his mission to discover, formulate, and license psilocybin and CBD medicines to be used in the treatment of dementia, schizophrenia, manic depression, sleep disorder, PTSD, cancer and autism.
- He was named one of the world's top 3% scientists four years in a row and has published over 200 research papers, with ~90 through the Science Citation Index. The National Cancer Center selected Dr. Lee as "The Outstanding Scientist of the Year."
