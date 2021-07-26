Bit Digital gains on collaboration with Digihost to further increase combined hashrates by 2 EH
Jul. 26, 2021 7:41 AM ETBit Digital, Inc. (BTBT)DGHI, BTBTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares jump +20.8% premarket after announcing second strategic co-mining agreement with Digihost Technology (OTCQB:HSSHF).
- As per the agreement, Digihost will provide certain premises to Bit Digital for the operation of a 100 MW Bitcoin mining system to be delivered by Bit Digital for a term of two years.
- This partnership is expected to facilitate an additional increase in hashrate of approximately 2 EH between the companies, and a total increase in hashrate between the two companies of approximately 2.4 EH including the initial collaboration agreement that was previously announced on June 10, 2021.
- Bryan Bullett, Bit Digital's CEO, stated: "As previously announced, we anticipate significant purchase activity in the coming months, due to spot market dislocation in China and our unique access to that market. This agreement with Digihost secures a key component of activating this opportunity, and is expected to enable rapid deployment of newly purchased miners. We are delighted to build on our existing collaboration with Digihost, and look forward to continued successes together."
- Both the companies will participate in a profit-sharing arrangement based on a fixed distribution formula after paying Digihost a competitive rate for power.
- It is expected that the Miners will be delivered and installed beginning in January 2022.