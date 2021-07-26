Credit Suisse settles with former star banker over spying charges - reports

Jul. 26, 2021 7:41 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

Credit Suisse Reports Major Losses After Crash Of Large Hedge Fund
Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) reaches an out-of-court settlement with Iqbal Khan over allegations that the Swiss bank had spied on its former star banker after he started working at rival UBS, Reuters reports, citing a Credit Suisse spokesperson.
  • Details of the agreement weren't disclosed.
  • "Everybody involved has agreed to settle and this matter is now closed," the spokesperson told Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.
  • The spying scandal eventually brought down then CEO Tidjane Thiam and Chief Operating Officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee when other cases of surveillance emerged at the company.
  • As a result of the settlement, investigations related to the criminal charges will be discontinued, a spokesman for the public prosecutors office in the Canton of Zurich told the newspaper.
  • Credit ADSs rise 0.8% in premarket trading.
  • UBS brought in Khan as co-president of Global Wealth Management in 2019 as the Swiss bank revamped its upper ranks.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.