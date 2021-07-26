Credit Suisse settles with former star banker over spying charges - reports
Jul. 26, 2021 7:41 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) reaches an out-of-court settlement with Iqbal Khan over allegations that the Swiss bank had spied on its former star banker after he started working at rival UBS, Reuters reports, citing a Credit Suisse spokesperson.
- Details of the agreement weren't disclosed.
- "Everybody involved has agreed to settle and this matter is now closed," the spokesperson told Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.
- The spying scandal eventually brought down then CEO Tidjane Thiam and Chief Operating Officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee when other cases of surveillance emerged at the company.
- As a result of the settlement, investigations related to the criminal charges will be discontinued, a spokesman for the public prosecutors office in the Canton of Zurich told the newspaper.
- Credit ADSs rise 0.8% in premarket trading.
- UBS brought in Khan as co-president of Global Wealth Management in 2019 as the Swiss bank revamped its upper ranks.