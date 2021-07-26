Lumen stock climbs after $2.7B divestment of Latin American business to Stonepeak
Jul. 26, 2021 7:42 AM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)LUMNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor129 Comments
- Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) signs a definitive agreement to sell its Latin American business to alternative investment firm Stonepeak for $2.7B. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
- The divested Latin American business will operate as an independent U.S. headquartered portfolio company of Stonepeak. The current leadership and organization will remain in place.
- Lumen, formerly known as CenturyLink, will still have a strategic relationship with the new LATAM company and continue to serve joint customers in the region.
- "This transaction unlocks value for our shareholders while allowing us to maintain our global presence through our strategic relationship with the New LATAM Company," says Lumen President and CEO Jeff Storey. "This transaction allows Lumen to focus investments in key areas of the business to drive future growth while providing flexibility for our capital allocation strategy."
- Lumen shares are up 3.3% to $13.05.
- Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Apollo Global was in talks to acquire $5B of Lumen assets.