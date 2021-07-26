Xenetic Biosciences rallies 45% on $12.5M private placement

Jul. 26, 2021 7:42 AM ETXenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) rallies 45.2% higher premarket after entering into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for the purchase of 4.63M shares at $2.7/share in a private placement.
  • The company has also agreed to issue investor warrants at an exercise price of $3.30/share; warrants will expire three and one half years from the date of filing.
  • Offer closing is expected to occur on or about July 28.
  • Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$12.5M; if warrants exercise fully exercised on a cash basis will be ~$15.3M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.