Xenetic Biosciences rallies 45% on $12.5M private placement
Jul. 26, 2021 7:42 AM ETXenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) rallies 45.2% higher premarket after entering into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for the purchase of 4.63M shares at $2.7/share in a private placement.
- The company has also agreed to issue investor warrants at an exercise price of $3.30/share; warrants will expire three and one half years from the date of filing.
- Offer closing is expected to occur on or about July 28.
- Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$12.5M; if warrants exercise fully exercised on a cash basis will be ~$15.3M.