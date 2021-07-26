Turning Point Brands buys Unitabac cigar portfolio; financial terms not disclosed

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background
Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • The acquisition comprises cigarillo products and all related intellectual property, including Cigarillo Non-Tip Homogenized Tobacco Leaf, Rolled Leaf, and Natural Leaf Cigarillo Products.
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • The acquired brands compete in three core segments: Trivo, Hype and Hi-Fi within the Cigarillo NT HTL segment; Cloud9 within the Natural Leaf Cigarillo segment; and Badlands within the Rolled Leaf segment.
  • These cigars are all Grandfathered Products or subject of Substantial Equivalence Reports in place with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
  • (NYSE:TPB)
  • Previously: Turning Point Brands completes $8M strategic investment in Old Pal (July 22)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.