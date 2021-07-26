Turning Point Brands buys Unitabac cigar portfolio; financial terms not disclosed
- The acquisition comprises cigarillo products and all related intellectual property, including Cigarillo Non-Tip Homogenized Tobacco Leaf, Rolled Leaf, and Natural Leaf Cigarillo Products.
- The commercial terms were not disclosed.
- The acquired brands compete in three core segments: Trivo, Hype and Hi-Fi within the Cigarillo NT HTL segment; Cloud9 within the Natural Leaf Cigarillo segment; and Badlands within the Rolled Leaf segment.
- These cigars are all Grandfathered Products or subject of Substantial Equivalence Reports in place with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
