Six Flags Entertainment tracks higher after Wedbush turns bullish on near-term setup
Jul. 26, 2021 7:52 AM ETSix Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is on watch after Wedbush Securities upgrades the theme park stock to an Outperform rating. Despite the recent sell-off, Wedbush sees Six Flags as compelling re-opening play.
- The firm has increased confidence in both the near-term and medium-term outlooks resulting in another round of higher estimates and sees the selling pressure on SIX due to wage inflation and labor availability concerns as overdone.
- Wedbush ratchets up its price target on Six Flags to $50 from $44, which works out to 11X the 2022 EBITDA per share estimate after debt. The average analyst price target on Six Flags is $53.00.
- Shares of Six Flags are up 1.19% in premarket trading to $40.70 and still trade below their 100-day moving average.