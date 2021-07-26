Babcock & Wilcox inks two contracts in Asia for a total value of $11M

Jul. 26, 2021 7:55 AM ETBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)BWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) has entered into two contracts to design and supply advanced technologies to achieve reduced emissions and generate cleaner energy at a power plant in Asia.
  • The total value of the contracts is more than $11M.
  • Under the contract, B&W will upgrade the plant's existing combustion equipment, supplying a B&W AireJet low-NOx combustion system and other equipment to improve the unit's emissions and efficiency.
  • "As we continue to expand our business in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as other regions globally, we’re seeing an increasing number of significant opportunities to help customers reduce emissions from thermal plants,” says B&W Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan.
