International Game Technology amends and extends term loan facility
Jul. 26, 2021 7:56 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) entered into an amendment and extension agreement for its term loan facility.
- "This transaction is another step of a plan to enhance our credit profile, generate additional liquidity and extend debt maturities. It will extend the weighted average maturity of our debt instruments to ~5 years," CFO Max Chiara commented.
- Based on the current balances and interest rates of its debt, the company's expect this transaction and the debt transactions closed earlier this year to result in ~$65M in lower annualized interest expense going forward.
- The agreement raises the aggregate term loan facilities from €860M to €1B, extends maturity date of the term loan facilities to Jan.25, 2027; it also requires an €200M in annual amortization payments in each of 2024, 2025 and 2026 with the remaining €400M balance due at maturity and maintains and extends existing financial covenant thresholds.