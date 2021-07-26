International Game Technology amends and extends term loan facility

Jul. 26, 2021 7:56 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) entered into an amendment and extension agreement for its term loan facility.
  • "This transaction is another step of a plan to enhance our credit profile, generate additional liquidity and extend debt maturities. It will extend the weighted average maturity of our debt instruments to ~5 years," CFO Max Chiara commented.
  • Based on the current balances and interest rates of its debt, the company's expect this transaction and the debt transactions closed earlier this year to result in ~$65M in lower annualized interest expense going forward.
  • The agreement raises the aggregate term loan facilities from €860M to €1B, extends maturity date of the term loan facilities to Jan.25, 2027; it also requires an €200M in annual amortization payments in each of 2024, 2025 and 2026 with the remaining €400M balance due at maturity and maintains and extends existing financial covenant thresholds.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.