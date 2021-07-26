Lockheed Martin dips slightly following second quarter results

Lockheed Martin headquarters located in Silicon Valley
  • Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) Q2 net earnings came in at $1.8B, or $7.13 per share, up 23% versus the prior year and ahead of consensus forecasts of $6.52 per share. LMT -0.6% premarket.
  • Second quarter 2021 net earnings included a loss of $225M ($169M, or $0.61 per share, after tax), recorded at Aeronautics, related to performance issues experienced on a classified program.
  • Sales by segment: Aeronautics +3%; Missiles and Fire Control +5%; Rotary and Missions Systems +5%; Space +10%.
  • Capital expenditures slowed down from a year ago, coming in at $318M last quarter, compared to $343M in Q2 of 2020. However, cash deployment via dividends accelerated, rising to $721M, compared to $671M in Q2 of 2020.
  • Raised EPS outlook for 2021: Diluted earnings per share of $26.70-27.00, up from the $26.40-26.70 forecast in April and beating a $26.64 consensus. Maintained net sales of $67.3B-68.7B, but the guidance missed a $68.34B consensus estimate at the mid-point.
  • Quant ratings on LMT are Neutral, though SA authors and Wall Street are bullish on the stock.
