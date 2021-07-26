Omnicell to acquire FDS Amplicare for $177M
Jul. 26, 2021 8:10 AM ETOmnicell, Inc. (OMCL)OMCLBy: SA News Team
- Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire pharmacy software solutions provider FDS Amplicare for $177M.
- The all-cash transaction is expected to expand Omnicell’s Advanced Services portfolio.
- The FDS Amplicare business that is being acquired recorded about $29M of total revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2021.
- Omnicell said that it will use cash available on its balance sheet to fund the transaction.
- Upon closing, the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Omnicell’s non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP earnings per share.
- The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021.