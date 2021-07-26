FREYR Battery signs contract with Mpac Lambert
Jul. 26, 2021 8:38 AM ETFREYR Battery (FREY)FREYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) has entered into a contract with Mpac Lambert for the supply of battery cell assembly equipment package at its Customer Qualification Plant (CQP) in Mo i Rana, Norway.
- Mpac Lambert will supply casting and unit cell assembly equipment package to the plant's battery cell production line. Preparatory work on the facility is ongoing, with operations expected to begin in the second half of 2022.
- Mpac Lambert =prequalified to the competitive tender after nearly three years of cooperation with 24M Technologies on industrializing and scaling the latter's SemiSolid lithium-ion battery platform technology. The company will utilize in-house expertise and experience in automation and mass production systems and 24M’s innovative battery casting technology to construct and install the equipment.
- Commenting on the contract, Einar Kilde, EVP Projects at FREYR, said, "The casting and unit cell assembly sits at the heart of the battery cell production process. This is FREYR’s first contract for critical production line machinery, and we are excited to take the important step towards achieving the milestones outlined in our project plan. We expect to commence construction in August 2021. FREYR looks forward to announcing other contract awards for other equipment to the CQP in due course"
- The contract also provides FREYR with options for delivery of the casting and unit cell assembly equipment packages for its planned Gigafactories.
- Shares up 0.67% pre-market.