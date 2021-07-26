D.R. Horton upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush on pricing benefits, low mortgage rates
Jul. 26, 2021 9:22 AM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL), LEN, DHITOL, LEN, DHIBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images
- Shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) rise 0.5% in pre-market trading after Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless upgrades the stock to Outperform from Neutral as a decline in its order growth leaves room to rebuild spec home inventory and maximize pricing.
- McCanless notes that shares of DHI shares "overreacted" to its -17% order decline in its fiscal Q3, which was below consensus estimates.
- "The slower sales cadence should allow DHI's land development and community growth efforts to catch up to current demand," McCanless said in the note.
- He favors DHI's core first time consumer and the recent decline in 30-year fixed mortgage rates.
- Raises price target to $125/share from $94, which implies 33.6% upside from yesterday's closing price; also raises FY22E volumes and gross margins.
- The Outperform rating agrees with the Very Bullish Quant rating (best grade to Growth, worst grade to Momentum) and is consistent with the Bullish Wall Street analyst rating (10 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 6 Neutral).
- In the past year, the total return for DHI (+47%) leads the S&P 500 Index (+38%) but lags Lennar (NYSE:LEN) (+48%) and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) (+57%), as seen in the chart below.
