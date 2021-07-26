North American Crane Bureau secures training services contract with Ford

Jul. 26, 2021
  • ProBility Media's (OTCQB:PBYA) education subsidiary North American Crane Bureau Group has secured a contract with Ford Motor (NYSE:F) for its Livonia Michigan plant, responsible for transmission and service components.
  • The company says programs are to be conducted over the next few months which would include overhead crane operator training, crane inspector training and hoist maintenance training.
  • "We are pleased to be providing training in our overhead crane and safety programs for Ford. The recent reduction in restrictions around Covid-19 has opened the door for the restart of training programs in Michigan," says Dana Jackson, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at NACB.
