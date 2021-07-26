Gap rallies after Deutsche Bank sees path to margin improvement
Jul. 26, 2021 8:52 AM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank upgrades Gap (NYSE:GPS) to a Buy rating from Hold on its view that some of the volatile trends are behind for the retailer.
- In a fresh look at the stock, analyst Gabriella Carbone and team believe volatile trends are now largely behind the company and see a "path to consistent EBIT margin gains," largely driven by a reduction in fixed costs, the mix shift to higher-margin and growth businesses, improved profitability at the Gap brand with increasing consumer engagement and demand generation investments driving market share gains.
- Gap is viewed by the firm as a very different company now than it was pre-pandemic given the removal of "trap" costs within the business. DB sees the potential for the stock to move higher amid ongoing EBIT dollar growth.
- Shares of Gap are up 2.61% premarket to $29.90. Deutsche Bank's price target of $42 gives the stock plenty of room to run higher and is above the average Wall Street PT of $36.29.