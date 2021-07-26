INMune releases design for phase 2 trial of Alzheimer's candidate XPro1595
Jul. 26, 2021 9:04 AM ETINmune Bio, Inc. (INMB)INMBBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- INmune (NASDAQ:INMB) has released details of its upcoming phase 2 trial of its Alzheimer's candidate XPro1595.
- The study will be a six month, randomized, placebo-controlled trial of 168 patients with mild Alzheimer's. It is expected to start in Q4.
- INmine received $40M in funding through a direct offering as a runway for the phase 2 trial.
- The company also released phase 1b biomarker data on XPro1595 at the AAIC 2021 conference today that showed improvement in white matter (myelinated axons) that degenerates in Alzheimer's patients.
