INMune releases design for phase 2 trial of Alzheimer's candidate XPro1595

Jul. 26, 2021


  • INmune (NASDAQ:INMB) has released details of its upcoming phase 2 trial of its Alzheimer's candidate XPro1595.
  • The study will be a six month, randomized, placebo-controlled trial of 168 patients with mild Alzheimer's. It is expected to start in Q4.
  • INmine received $40M in funding through a direct offering as a runway for the phase 2 trial.
  • The company also released phase 1b biomarker data on XPro1595 at the AAIC 2021 conference today that showed improvement in white matter (myelinated axons) that degenerates in Alzheimer's patients.
