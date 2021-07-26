VSE acquires Global Parts for $38M

Jul. 26, 2021 9:00 AM ETVSE Corporation (VSEC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) acquired privately held Global Parts in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$38M; Global Parts is a fully integrated aftermarket distribution and MRO services provider supporting the global business and general aviation market.
  • By combining VSE Aviation’s existing B&GA part distribution and engine component accessories MRO services with Global Parts’ airframe-centric product distribution and MRO capabilities, business jet customers will have access to a more comprehensive on-demand repair and distribution solution unique to the market.
  • The transaction provides VSE access to Global Parts' 3K+ small- and medium-sized business jet customers, representing 100+ platforms.
  • VSE Aviation expects transaction to be immediately financially accretive and will generate meaningful revenue and margin enhancement opportunities over a multi-year period; Global Parts generated ~$65M in 2020 total revenue.
