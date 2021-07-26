SentinelOne stock rises on bullish starts as quiet period expires

  • SentinelOne (NYSE:S) comes out of the analyst quiet period following its IPO with the sell-side mostly bullish on the company.
  • BofA initiates SentinelOne with a Buy rating and $62 price target, noting the "impressive" 100% year-over-year revenue growth rate in calendar year 2020, driven by the 62% customer addition growth and "strong upsell of new products to existing customers." The firm models a 70% annual growth for the next several years.
  • BofA thinks SentinelOne's guidance is overly conservative, suggesting potential upside to revenue and ARR forecasts.
  • Morgan Stanley (Overweight, $56 price target) expects rapid ARR growth over the next several years due to the low market penetration, accelerating demand, and SentinelOne's "exposure to top spending priorities within security."
  • Representing the sidelined firms, Piper Sandler (Neutral, $48 PT) says the "run in shares post-IPO leaves it trading at a premium to high-growth SaaS peers." SentinelOne's risks include the crowded competitive landscape and scaling the business, writes the firm.
  • SentinelOne shares are up 3.5% pre-market to $48.20.
  • Earlier this month, SentinelOne shares climbed after Third Point's Dan Loeb increased his stake in the company.
