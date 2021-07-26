Osisko to buy royalty on Eldorado's Tocantinzinho project
- Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) agrees to acquire as much as a 2.75% net smelter return royalty on the Tocantinzinho gold project operated by Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) from Sailfish Royalty for $10M.
- Tocantinzinho is a permitted and construction-ready, open-pit gold project located in Brazil's Para state.
- A technical report published by Eldorado in 2019 outlined an expected mine life of 10 years with annual gold production of 170K oz. at an all-in sustaining cost of $615/oz.
- Osisko recently announced preliminary Q2 production of 20,178 gold equiv. oz., up 63% Y/Y and up 1% Q/Q.