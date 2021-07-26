Osisko to buy royalty on Eldorado's Tocantinzinho project

Jul. 26, 2021 8:58 AM ETOsisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR), EGOEGO, ORBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) agrees to acquire as much as a 2.75% net smelter return royalty on the Tocantinzinho gold project operated by Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) from Sailfish Royalty for $10M.
  • Tocantinzinho is a permitted and construction-ready, open-pit gold project located in Brazil's Para state.
  • A technical report published by Eldorado in 2019 outlined an expected mine life of 10 years with annual gold production of 170K oz. at an all-in sustaining cost of $615/oz.
  • Osisko recently announced preliminary Q2 production of 20,178 gold equiv. oz., up 63% Y/Y and up 1% Q/Q.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.