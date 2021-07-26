Bubblr provides capital update
Jul. 26, 2021 9:01 AM ETBubblr Inc. (BBLR)BBLRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Bubblr (OTCPK:BBLR) has announced that it has signed a contract with Wefunder.com to raise $20M via their well-regarded crowdfunding portal.
- The Co.’s mission is to connect entrepreneurs who are working on innovative new businesses with people who may be able to provide financing, advice, and other support to those Startup.
- Bubblr and Wefunder.com have been in the negotiation of this contract for over three months and both parties are delighted to have completed the negotiations to a very successful conclusion.
- Bubblr considers this event to be a very significant step towards its ambition to become a fully listed Co. on NASDAQ within eighteen months.