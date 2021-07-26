Bubblr provides capital update

Jul. 26, 2021 9:01 AM ETBubblr Inc. (BBLR)BBLRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Bubblr (OTCPK:BBLR) has announced that it has signed a contract with Wefunder.com to raise $20M via their well-regarded crowdfunding portal.
  • The Co.’s mission is to connect entrepreneurs who are working on innovative new businesses with people who may be able to provide financing, advice, and other support to those Startup.
  • Bubblr and Wefunder.com have been in the negotiation of this contract for over three months and both parties are delighted to have completed the negotiations to a very successful conclusion.
  • Bubblr considers this event to be a very significant step towards its ambition to become a fully listed Co. on NASDAQ within eighteen months.
