Norwegian Cruise Line's first ship ready to sail since COVID-19 pandemic

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) resumes operations with Norwegian Jade to be the first ship in its fleet to relaunch since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020.
  • The voyage is set to sail from Athens with a fully vaccinated population onboard and SailSAFE health and safety protocols into action.
  • "Our long-awaited Great Cruise Comeback has officially commenced with the return of Norwegian Jade, the first ship in our fleet to resume cruising.....We continue to see incredible pent-up demand for future cruise vacations and I look forward to welcoming our loyal guests back onboard," says President and CEO Frank Del Rio.
  • The company has announced its phased relaunch plans for all 28 ships across its three brands, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, which beginning with Norwegian Jade in July will continues through April 2022.
  • The first cruise to commence in the U.S. is scheduled on August 7, 2021 aboard Norwegian Encore sailing to Alaska from Seattle, report.
  • Stock is down 1.7% in premarket trading.
  • Previously (July 19): CDC, Norwegian Cruise win appeals court decision over vaccination requirements
